NATHANIEL SENTENCED TO PRISON IN VIRGINIA

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN VIRGINIA ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES IN A PLEA AGREEMENT.

49-YEAR-OLD SHIRAN NATHANIEL WAS SENTENCED TO A TOTAL OF SEVEN YEARS AND ONE MONTH IN PRISON ON THREE COUNTS OF PRODUCING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY AND ONE COUNT OF PROPOSING SEX TO A MINOR BY COMPUTER.

THE THREE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY COUNTS WERE EACH FOR TEN YEARS WITH 8 YEARS SUSPENDED PER COUNT.

THE 4TH COUNT WAS FOR THREE YEARS WITH A YEAR AND 11 MONTHS SUSPENDED.

ALL FOUR COUNTS WILL BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

VIRGINIA COURT DOCUMENTS STATED THAT NATHANIEL SOLICITED A STAFFORD COUNTY VIRGINIA GIRL UNDER THE AGE OF 15 TO EXPOSE HERSELF AND SEND NUDE VIDEOS AND PICTURES OF HERSELF TO HIM.

HE USED A COMPUTER TO SOLICIT THE UNDERAGE VICTIM TO TAKE PART IN THE CONDUCT FROM SEPTEMBER OF 2020 THROUGH MAY 17TH OF 2021 WHEN HE LIVED IN SIOUX CITY.

NATHANIEL HAD PLEADED GUILTY TO THE FOUR COUNTS IN SEPTEMBER AND WAS SENTENCED MONDAY.IN STAFFORD CIRCUIT COURT.

OTHER CHARGES WERE DROPPED IN THE PLEA AGREEMENT.