NAIA TOURNEY BRINGS BIG ECONOMIC IMPACT TO SIOUXLAND

POOL PLAY IS UNDERWAY AT THE NAIA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT IN THE TYSON EVENT CENTER.

TIM SAVONA MANAGES THE CENTER AND SAYS THE 24 TEAMS PARTICIPATING, ALONG WITH THEIR FANS, WILL PROVIDE A BIG ECONOMIC IMPACT TO SIOUX CITY OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS:

THIS IS THE 15TH YEAR SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE NAIA TOURNAMENT, WHICH IS IN ITS 43RD YEAR OVERALL.

SAVONA SAYS THEY HAVE CHANGED THE LAYOUT OF THE COURTS THIS YEAR FOR THE POOL PLAY OPENING GAMES, WHICH WILL HELP OUT ANOTHER LOCAL SPORT, THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY TEAM:

THE COURTS ARE THICK ENOUGH THAT THE ICE WILL NOT AFFECT PLAY.

TICKETS TO THE MATCHES ARE $15 PER DAY AND YOU HAVE THE OPTION TO PURCHASE PASSES FOR THE POOL PLAY OR WHOLE TOURNAMENT.