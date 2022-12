MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PRESENTED A CHECK TO SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS WEDNESDAY FOR THE FUNDS RAISED DURING THEIR ANNUAL NO SHAVE NOVEMBER MUSTACHE CONTEST.

A TOTAL OF $420 WAS RAISED BY FIREFIGHTERS WHO COMPETED IN TWO DIVISIONS OF THE CONTEST.

LT. PHIL MARCHAND SAYS FIREFIGHTER DEREK DEWITT WON THE LEGENDS DIVISION:

THE CHECK WAS PRESENTED AT A WAFFLES FOR WARRIORS EVENT WEDNESDAY MORNING AT THE SIOUX CITY ELKS LODGE.

Photo by CBS-14