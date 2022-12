A NEW COURT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR THE SUSPECT IN A QUADRUPLE HOMICIDE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA.

FORTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES HAS BEEN BOUND OVER FOR TRIAL IN CEDAR COUNTY, AND HE WILL NEXT APPEAR IN COURT ON JANUARY 23RD.

HE IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD AT TWO HOMES IN LAUREL AND THEN SETTING FIRE TO BOTH RESIDENCES ON AUGUST 4TH.

JONES FACES UP TO LIFE IN PRISON OR THE DEATH PENALTY IF CONVICTED.