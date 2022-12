DREW WITHDRAWS FROM COUNTY SUPERVISOR CONSIDERATION

DAVE DREW HAS WITHDRAWN HIS NAME FROM CONSIDERATION AS WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR TO FINISH THE LAST TWO YEARS OF ROCKY DEWITT’S TERM.

DREW HAD BEEN NOMINATED BY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL, BUT SAYS HE HAS HAD A CHANGE OF HEART AFTER TALKING WITH HIS FAMILY ABOUT IT:

DREW SAYS HE HAS PLENTY OF OTHER ACTIVITIES TO KEEP HIM BUSY SINCE RETIRING AS SHERIFF A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO;

DREW SAYS HE HAS ALREADY SERVED WOODBURY COUNTY IN THE BEST PLACE THAT HE COULD HAVE:

DREW SAYS HE APPRECIATED GILL’S NOMINATION AND ALL THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE ENCOURAGED HIM TO SERVE, BUT THE COMMITMENT IS MORE THAN HE WOULD WANT TO GIVE.