CITY HUMAN RIGHTS AWARDS RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION HAS ANNOUNCED THE RECIPIENTS OF THE 2022 WAR EAGLE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD.

THIS YEAR AWARDS WILL GO TO THREE INDIVIDUALS INCLUDING GARY TURBES FOR HIS LIFETIME OF WORK ADVOCATING FOR INDIVIDUALS LIVING WITH INTELLECTUAL DISABILITIES, MENTAL HEALTH AND AUTISM.

TREYLA LEE IS BEING HONORED FOR HER DECADES OF VOLUNTEER WORK IN OUR COMMUNITY. SHE SERVES ON SEVERAL COMMUNITY AND REGIONAL BOARDS INCLUDING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF IOWA HUMANITIES, BIG BROTHERS/BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND AND OTHERS.

TRISHA CAXSEP GU WIGA ETRINGER IS THE THIRD RECIPIENT.

TRISHA IS A MEMBER OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA AND IS THE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS AND MISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS RELATIVES (MMIR) DIRECTOR FOR THE GREAT PLAINS ACTION AGENCY.

SHE IS THE NATIVE AMERICAN REPRESENTATIVE ON THE INCLUSIVE SIOUX CITY COMMITTEE AND SERVES ON THE NATIVE AMERICAN INDIAN EDUCATION PARENT ADVISORY COMMUNITY FOR THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE NATIVE AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, PLUSOTHER BOARDS.

THE SIOUX CITY HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION WILL HOLD A PRIVATE AWARDS CEREMONY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM ON DECEMBER 9TH AT NOON.

THE EVENT WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON FACEBOOK.