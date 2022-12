AREA GOVERNORS OPPOSE MANDATORY MILITARY COVID VAX

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS AMONG 21 REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS WHO ARE ASKING CONGRESS TO REPEAL THE COVID VACCINE MANDATE FOR AMERICA’S SOLDIERS.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS

LAST JANUARY, THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S ADJUTANT GENERAL SAID ABOUT 20 PERCENT OF HIS SOLDIERS HAD NOT GOTTEN COVID SHOTS.

PETE RICKETTS FROM NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA’S KRISTI NOEM ARE AMONG THE GOVERNORS WHO HAVE JOINED REYNOLDS IN SENDING A LETTER TO CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS ASKING FOR THE COVID VACCINE MANDATE FOR THE MILITARY TO BE ELIMINATED.