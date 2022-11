A TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL STAND TRIAL JANUARY 24TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

CRUZ IS CHARGED IN THE OCTOBER 29TH SHOOTING DEATHS OF 21-YEAR-OLD CARLOS AGUIRRE AND 19-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WILLIAMS OF SIOUX CITY AT A WESTSIDE RESIDENCE.

HE PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN AN ARRAIGNMENT FILED ON MONDAY.

.