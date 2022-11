SNOW MAKING LOCAL TRAVEL HAZARDOUS (Update)

THE FIRST SIGNIFICANT SNOW OF THE SEASON IN SIOUX CITY RESULTED IN SEVERAL ACCIDENTS TUESDAY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RESPONDED TO NINE ACCIDENTS IN THE CITY AND ASSISTED TWO OTHER DRIVERS WHOSE VEHICLES WENT INTO A DITCH.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE REMINDS DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND USE YOUR WINTER DRIVING SKILLS:

SNOWCOP1 OC…SEAT BELT. :23

AMONG THE ACCIDENTS POLICE HAVE RESPONDED TO INCLUDE ONE ON INDIAN HILLS DRIVE NEAR APACHE COURT.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO SEVERAL VEHICLES WHICH SLID OFF THE PAVEMENT ON HIGHWAY 20 AND ON INTERSTATE 29 OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMITS.

THAT INCLUDED A SEMI THAT LEFT THE ROAD AND WENT INTO A DITCH ON HIGHWAY 20 NEAR MILE MARKER ELEVEN.