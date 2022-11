NOEM BANS TIK TOK USE BY SOUTH DAKOTA STATE AGENCIES & CONTRACTORS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING THE CHINESE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM TIKTOK FOR STATE GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, EMPLOYEES, AND CONTRACTORS USING STATE DEVICES.

THE STATE SAYS THE ORDER IS IN RESPONSE TO THE GROWING NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT POSED BY TIKTOK DUE TO ITS DATA GATHERING OPERATIONS ON BEHALF OF THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY.

NOEM SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA WILL HAVE NO PART IN THE INTELLIGENCE GATHERING OPERATIONS OF NATIONS WHO HATE US.

SHE SAYS THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY USES INFORMATION THAT IT GATHERS ON TIKTOK TO MANIPULATE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, AND THEY GATHER DATA OFF THE DEVICES THAT ACCESS THE PLATFORM.

THE ORDER TAKES EFFECT IMMEDIATELY