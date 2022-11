USE SAND, NOT SALT TO DE-ICE NEW CONCRETE SURFACES

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION IS ADVISING RESIDENTS WHO HAVE INSTALLED NEW SIDEWALKS OR DRIVEWAYS DURING THE PAST YEAR TO USE PLAIN SAND FOR ICE MELT THIS WINTER.

THEY SAY THE USE OF SAND FOLLOWS GUIDANCE SHARED BY THE IOWA CONCRETE PAVING ASSOCIATION ON THE HARMFUL EFFECTS OF DE-ICER CHEMICALS ON NEW CONCRETE PAVEMENTS.

THE I-C-P-A ADVISES USING PLAIN SAND DURING THE FIRST WINTER AFTER NEW PAVEMENT HAS BEEN INSTALLED TO INCREASE THE LIFE OF A NEW SIDEWALK OR DRIVEWAY.

THE RECOMMENDATION ALSO APPLIES TO SIDEWALKS AND DRIVEWAYS THAT WERE INSTALLED WITH A CITY PROJECT SUCH AS SOUTH RUSTIN STREET, SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, STONE PARK BOULEVARD AND WHISPERING CREEK DRIVE.