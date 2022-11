SIOUX CITY WELCOMES NAIA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

TWENTY-FOUR COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL TEAMS FROM AROUND AMERICA ARE ARRIVING IN SIOUX CITY FOR THE 2022 NAIA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS THE WOMEN’S TEAMS WILL COMPETE FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FROM WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30TH THROUGH DECEMBER 6TH:

VOLLEY1 OC………IS THE GOAL. :20

THE TEAMS HAVE TWO PRACTICE DAYS TO GET READY FOR POOL PLAY, BUT THEIR PLAYERS WILL ALSO HAVE OTHER ACTIVITIES TO TAKE PART IN DURING THE COMING WEEK IN SIOUX CITY, STARTING WITH PLAYERS PUTTING ON A CLINIC FOR SPECIAL OLYMPIANS TUESDAY MORNING::

VOLLEY2 OC……….STUDENT ATHLETES. :14

THEY WILL ALSO HAVE A TEAM EVENT AT TILT STUDIOS AT THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL TUESDAY EVENING WHERE THEY WILL PLAY GAMES AND HAVE A “BEST DRESSED ” TEAM COSTUME CONTEST.

THE SEMI FINALISTS TEAMS WILL ALSO HOLD A YOUTH CLINIC FOR ELEMENTARY STUDENTS NEXT SUNDAY.

WESTRA SAYS THE CITY’S GRADE SCHOOLS WILL ALSO COME AND SUPPORT TEAMS DURING POOL PLAY:

VOLLEY3 OC……..EXCITEMENT. :20

THE NORTHWESTERN RED RAIDERS OF THE GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE IS THE ONLY IOWA SCHOOL TO MAKE THE NATIONAL TOURNAMENT THIS YEAR.

THE ORANGE CITY SCHOOL BEGINS POOL PLAY AGAINST MARIAN, INDIANA WEDNESDAY AT 4 P.M.

NORTHWESTERN’S FOOTBALL TEAM DEFEATED MARIAN IN THE NAIA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS THIS PAST SATURDAY.