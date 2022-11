PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY TRUCK ON INTERSTATE 29

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN WAS KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A CONSTRUCTION SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILERS AS SHE WALKED ALONG INTERSTATE 29 EARLY SATURDAY IN UNION COUNTY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS THE 39-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WAS WALKING IN THE DRIVING LANE ON I-29 JUST BEFORE 5 A.M. SATURDAY A MILE NORTH OF NORTH SIOUX CITY WHEN SHE WAS STRUCK BY THE VEHICLE.

THE WOMAN WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE 53-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK WASN’T INJURED.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT YET BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.

THAT AREA OF INTERSTATE 29 WAS CLOSED FOR ABOUT 45 MINUTES.