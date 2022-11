NEBRASKA TROOPERS BUSY OVER HOLIDAY WEEKEND

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL REMOVED 26 IMPAIRED DRIVERS FROM THE ROAD DURING THE THANKSGIVING WEEKEND.

THE EFFORT COINCIDED WITH THE NATIONAL CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN AS NEBRASKA TROOPERS JOINED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY IN THE ANNUAL THANKSGIVING WEEKEND EFFORT, WHICH RAN FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY.

IN ADDITION TO THE 26 DRIVERS ARRESTED FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, TROOPERS ALSO ISSUED 447 CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING, INCLUDING 21 CITATIONS FOR OVER 100 MILES PER HOUR.

THEY ALSO ISSUED 14 CITATIONS FOR OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER, 21 FOR DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, 22 NO PROOF OF INSURANCE TICKETS, 8 MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL, 7 TICKETS FORNO SEAT BELT AND 8 IMPROPER CHILD RESTRAINTS.

TROOPERS ALSO ASSISTED 168 MOTORISTS IN NEED OF HELP ON THE ROADWAY.