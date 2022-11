Morningside Adds Women’s Wrestling

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS ANNOUNCED THE ADDITION OF WOMEN’S WRESTLING TO ITS LIST OF SPORTS, WITH THE FIRST SEASON OF COMPETITION FOR THE PROGRAM SLATED FOR THE 2023-24 SEASON.

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JIM SYKES SAYS WOMEN’S WRESTLING WILL BE THE 13TH WOMEN’S SPORT IN THEIR ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT, AND IT’S ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING SPORTS IN THE REGION,

MORNINGSIDE HAS NAMED JORDAN CLIFF AS THEIR FIRST HEAD COACH FOR WOMEN’S WRESTLING.

CLIFF COMES TO MORNINGSIDE FROM ROUNDUP, MONTANA, WHERE HE STARTED A WRESTLING PROGRAM AND TAUGHT AT THE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

MORNINGSIDE IS THE SIXTH GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SCHOOL TO OFFER WOMEN’S WRESTLING, JOINING DAKOTA WESLEYAN, DOANE, HASTINGS, JAMESTOWN, AND MIDLAND.