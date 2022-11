DAN GREENWELL WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD FOR ANOTHER YEAR.

GREENWELL WAS RE-ELECTED AS BOARD PRESIDENT AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MONDAY NIGHT.

JAN GEORGE WAS ELECTED AS THE NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD, SUCCEEDING TAYLOR GOODVIN.

THE BOARD ALSO VOTED TO APPROVE THE SCHOOL CALENDAR FOR THE 2023 24 ACADEMIC YEAR.