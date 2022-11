CYBER MONDAY IS HERE

TODAY IS CYBER MONDAY, BUT BUYERS SHOULD BE SAVVY.

A NEW STUDY IN IOWA REPORTS RETAILERS ARE TIGHTENING RETURN POLICIES FOR ONLINE SHOPPERS.

SOME RETAILERS ARE NO LONGER PAYING FOR SHIPPING ON RETURNS, OR ARE CHARGING RETURN FEES.

THE I-S-U STUDY SAYS ONLINE RETAILERS WANT TO DISCOURAGE CUSTOMERS BUYING MULTIPLE ITEMS JUST TO TRY OUT AND RETURN FOR REFUNDS.

THEY SUGGEST THE TIGHTER ONLINE RETURN POLICIES COULD ENCOURAGE MORE SHOPPERS TO RETURN TO IN-STORE SHOPPING.