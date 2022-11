TIS THE SEASON TO PICK A CHRISTMAS TREE

THE PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA CHRISTMAS TREE ASSOCIATION, JOHN BECKWITH OF NEW HAMPTON, SAYS THE GROWING SEASON FOR THE TREES WAS A GOOD ONE DESPITE THE DRY WEATHER.

BECKWITH SAYS AS THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION HE HAS TO RECOMMEND THAT YOU GET A LIVE TREE.

HE SAYS PROPER CARE ONCE YOU GET THE TREE HOME IS IMPORTANT.

THERE ARE APPROXIMATELY 140 CHRISTMAS TREE GROWERS IN THE STATE WITH 60 OF THEM MEMBERS OF THE STATEWIDE CHRISTMAS TREE ASSOCIATION.