THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TAKES PLACE MONDAY EVENING AT 6 P.M.

AMONG THE ITEMS OF BUSINESS TO BE DEALT WITH IS THE NOMINATION OF A SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE NEXT YEAR.

DAN GREENWELL IS THE CURRENT BOARD PRESIDENT.

AN UPDATE ON THE SEARCH PROCESS FOR A NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT WILL ALSO BE GIVEN.

THE SCHOOL CALENDAR FOR 2023-24 WILL ALSO BE VOTED ON.