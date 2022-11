SHOP LOCALLY ON SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

WHILE RETAILERS BRACED FOR A SHOPPING EXTRAVAGANZA ON BLACK FRIDAY, LOCALLY-OWNED MERCHANTS ACROSS THE AREA ARE HOPING FOR A BIGGER BOOST TODAY.

JAYNE ARMSTRONG, DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION’S IOWA DISTRICT OFFICE, SAYS SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY IS A CRUCIAL DAY FOR CONSUMERS TO “BE LOYAL, BUY LOCAL.”

PROD1 OC….SATURDAY :17

ARMSTRONG SAYS 97-PERCENT OF IOWA’S BUSINESSES ARE SMALL BUSINESSES AND EMBRACING THEM IMPROVES THE BACKBONE OF OUR STATE.

PROD2 OC….THE YEAR :09

IF YOU’D LIKE TO SUPPORT IOWA’S WEALTH OF MERCHANTS WHO ARE OUTSIDE OF YOUR IMMEDIATE AREA, DOZENS OF BUSINESSES ARE NOW OFFERING THEIR WARES AT SHOP-IOWA-DOT-COM, WHICH ARMSTRONG SAYS MAKES IT EASY TO PATRONIZE EVEN MORE HOMETOWN HEROES IN -OTHER- IOWA TOWNS.

PROD3 OC….PRODUCTS :16

THE WEBSITE COVERS A WIDE ARRAY OF GOODS, INCLUDING ARTWORK, FURNITURE, FOOD, TOYS, T-SHIRTS, BEAUTY CARE PRODUCTS, JEWELRY AND MORE, ALL CRAFTED IN THE HAWKEYE STATE.

HTTPS://WWW.SHOPIOWA.COM/