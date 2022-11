UTILITY BILL SCAMS ARE ON THE RISE, ACCORDING TO MIDAMERICAN ENERGY.

THEY SAY THEY HAVE RECEIVED MORE THAN 100 CALLS A DAY FROM CUSTOMERS WHO ARE TARGETED BY SCAM PHONE CALLS.

THE CALLS TYPICALLY CONSIST OF PEOPLE PRETENDING TO BE FROM GAS OR ELECTRIC COMPANIES, WHO DEMAND MONEY AND THREATEN TO DISCONNECT UTILITIES IF THEY’RE NOT PAID.

MIDAMERICAN SAYS PEOPLE WHO RECEIVE THESE CALLS SHOULD HANG UP AND CALL THEIR UTILITY COMPANY IMMEDIATELY.