KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE

A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES..

THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE JANUARY OF 1999.

ADDITIONALLY, HE HAS SERVED AS ATTORNEY FOR THE VILLAGE OF MORSE BLUFF SINCE 1993.

KLEIN FILLS THE VACANCY CREATED BY THE RESIGNATION OF JUDGE KENNETH J. VAMPOLA.