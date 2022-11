HARTLEY MAN DIES IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH

A HARTLEY, IOWA MAN HAS DIED AFTER HIS VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH A SEMI EARLY THANKSGIVING MORNING ON HIGHWAY 4 NEAR 440TH STREET IN POCAHONTAS COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 75-YEAR-OLD RICHARD LETH DIED WHEN HIS NORTHBOUND VEHICLE CROSSED THE CENTERLINE AND COLLIDED WITH A SOUTHBOUND MACK TRUCK.

LETH WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK, 65-YEAR-OLD DANIEL MEYERS OF SPENCER, WAS NOT INJURED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION..