AS HUNDREDS OF EMPLOYEES LEFT OR WERE FIRED FROM TWITTER AFTER BILLIONAIRE ELON MUSK BECAME C-E-O, THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM IS ALSO SEEING MANY USERS QUITTING IT.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’LL BE STAYING PUT.

TWITTER2 OC……. “GOING TO BE” :18

GRASSLEY SAYS HE SEES MANY OF THOSE WHO ARE LEAVING TWITTER AS BEING FROM ONE IDEOLOGY.

TWITTER3 OC…….. “FREE SPEECH” :21

GRASSLEY IS A FREQUENT TWEETER AND HAS MORE THAN 788-THOUSAND TWITTER FOLLOWERS.