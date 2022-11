LEDERMAN WON’T SEEK RE-ELECTION AS CHAIR OF SOUTH DAKOTA GOP

DAN LEDERMAN WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION TO ANOTHER TERM AS CHAIRMAN OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY.

LEDERMAN HAS LED THE GOP STATE COMMITTEE FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS, A TOTAL OF THREE TERMS.

HE WAS FIRST ELECTED AS STATE PARTY CHAIR IN FEBRUARY OF 2017.

DURING THAT TIME SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN VOTER REGISTRATION GREW BY NEARLY 50,000.

LEDERMAN HAD PREVIOUSLY SERVED IN THE STATE SENATE.

HE RECENTLY GAVE THE INVOCATION AT A RALLY FOR FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IN SIOUX CITY AND IS A SENIOR ADVISOR FOR AN IOWA LOBBYING FIRM.