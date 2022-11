IT’S ONE OF THE BUSIEST TRAVEL DAYS OF THE YEAR

IT’S ONE OF THE BUSIEST TRAVEL DAYS OF THE YEAR. TRIPLE-A SAYS 54-MILLION PEOPLE WILL BE LEAVING HOME FOR THANKSGIVING, AND MANY OF THEM ARE HEADED OUT TODAY.

TRI-STATE AREA AUTHORITIES ARE CONDUCTING STATEWIDE “OPERATION SAFE” CAMPAIGNS TO ENCOURAGE SAFETY ON THE ROADWAYS.

THEY’LL BE LOOKING FOR DISTRACTED DRIVERS AND SEAT BELT VIOLATIONS, SPEEDERS AND DUI OFFENDERS.

STATE TROOPERS & LOCAL POLICE & SHERIFF DEPUTIES WILL BE OUT ON THE ROAD THROUGHOUT THE THANKSGIVING WEEKEND.