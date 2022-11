20TH ANNUAL NATIVE MEMORIAL MARCH FOR LOST CHILDREN TAKES PLACE

THE ANNUAL MEMORIAL MARCH TO HONOR LOST CHILDREN TOOK PLACE IN SIOUX CITY TODAY (WEDNESDAY).

THE MARCH TO REMEMBER CHILDREN REMOVED FROM THEIR NATIVE HOMES BEGAN AT THE WAR EAGLE MONUMENT WHERE TERRY MEDINA SPOKE AND CONDUCTED A PRAYER CEREMONY:

. THE ANNUAL MARCH IS FOCUSED ON HEALING AND WELLNESS WITHIN THE SIOUXLAND NATIVE COMMUNITY WITH THE THEME THIS YEAR “ALL THINGS EMERALD, 20 YEARS OF MARCH FOR UNITY, COMPASSION, UNCONDITIONAL LOVE AND HEALING”.

THE FIRST PRAYER STOP WAS AT ROSECRANCE JACKSON CENTERS ON WEST 4TH.

A TRADITIONAL MEMORIAL MEAL CONCLUDED THE MARCH AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

Updated 2 p.m. 11?23/22

