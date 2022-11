SIOUX CITY POLICE PROVIDE HOLIDAY HELPING HAND

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS ARE PROVIDING A HELPING HAND TO THOSE IN NEED THIS THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS SEVERAL OFFICERS WERE AT THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN AT 717 WEST 7TH ON TUESDAY:

PDHELP OC……..SERVE THOSE MEALS. :08

THE OFFICERS SERVED THE MEALS FROM 4P-UNTIL 6PM AND REGULARLY HELP OUT AT THE SOUP KITCHEN.

OTHER OFFICERS WERE AT THE HAMILTON HY-VEE TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO PICK UP THANKSGIVING MEALS TO BE DELIVERED TO LOCAL FAMILIES:

PDHELP2 OC………HOLIDAY SEASON. :17

THE POLICE OFFICERS ASSOCIATION, ADMINISTRATION AND CIVIL EMPLOYEES ALL DONATE MONEY TO PAY FOR THE MEALS FROM HY-VEE, WHICH ALSO CONTRIBUTES TO THE EFFORT.

THE FAMILIES RECEIVING THE MEALS ARE REFERRED TO THE POLICE BY CHURCHES AND OTHER GROUPS.