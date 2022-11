SIOUX CITY FIRM WINS BIG CHALLENGE COMPETITION

THE WINNERS OF THE NORTHWEST IOWA BIG CHALLENGE COMPETITION HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.

THE TOP THREE FINISHERS OF THE BUSINESS PITCH COMPETITION SPLIT $10,000 IN GRANT FUND PRIZE MONEY.

DUSTIN RHOADES WITH ABILITY TECH FROM SIOUX CITY WAS THE FIRST-PLACE WINNER AND RECIPIENT OF $5,000.

THE VANDER ZEE FAMILY WITH CARROLL STREET TREATS FROM ROCK RAPIDS WAS AWARDED SECOND PLACE AND $3,000, WHILE GREG STUBBE, WYATT STUBBE AND LUKE STUBBE WITH S2B FISHING SUPPLIES FROM ROCK RAPIDS WAS AWARDED THIRD PLACE AND $2,000.

THESE FUNDS ARE PROVIDED TO THE BUSINESS OWNERS TO HELP EXPAND THEIR BUSINESSES IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE BIG CHALLENGE IS ORGANIZED AND SPONSORED BY THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATIONS THAT ARE A PART OF IOWA’S WEST COAST INITIATIVE,

NORTHWEST IOWA DEVELOPMENT AND SIOUXLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION.