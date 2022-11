POLICE INVESTIGATE WESTSIDE ASSAULT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT THAT STARTED AS A SHOTS FIRED CALL TUESDAY, BUT TURNED INTO SOMETHING ELSE.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE AROUND NOON:

THE MALE VICTIM IS FROM PRIMGHAR, IOWA AND WAS WITH SOME OTHER PEOPLE IN THE WESTSIDE HOUSE WHEN A DISPUTE STARTED:

GILL SAYS THE DISPUTE WAS APPARENTLY CENTERED AROUND A TRANSACTION GONE BAD:

SGT. GILL SAYS THE VICTIM WAS NOT PHYSICALLY INJURED, BUT SHAKEN UP OVER WHAT HAPPENED.

IT DOES NOT APPEAR LIKELY THE VICTIM WILL ASK FOR CHARGES TO BE FILED IN THE CASE .

PHOTO COURTESY CBS-14