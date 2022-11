NOEM’S CAMPAIGN SETS RECORDS IN SOUTH DAKOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS THANKING THE NEARLY 100,000 DONORS FROM ALL 50 STATES WHO CONTRIBUTED NEARLY $19.2 MILLION DOLLARS TO VARIOUS ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH HER RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN.

NOEM SAYS THEY SET RECORDS FOR MOST DONATIONS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS AND SHE IS HUMBLED BY THE RECORD-BREAKING SUPPORT.

BOTH GOVERNOR NOEM’S FUNDRAISING TOTAL AND THE NUMBER OF UNIQUE CAMPAIGN DONORS SET A RECORD FOR SOUTH DAKOTA ELECTIONS.

GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO SET THE RECORD FOR MOST VOTES RECEIVED BY A CANDIDATE FOR SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR WITH OVER 217,000 VOTES.