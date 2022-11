ELK POINT NURSING HOME CLOSING NEXT YEAR

A NURSING HOME IN ELK POINT, SOUTH DAKOTA IS CLOSING ITS DOORS.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION SAYS PRAIRIE ESTATES CARE CENTER HAS ANNOUNCED IT WILL CLOSE JANUARY 14TH.

A NEWS RELEASE SAYS THE CLOSURE IS DUE TO A COMBINATION OF THE ONGOING UNDERFUNDING OF MEDICAID, THE CURRENT STAFFING CRISIS, AND COSTS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

THE HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION SAYS THE ADDITION OF THIS CLOSURE MEANS MORE THAN TWELVE PERCENT OF LICENSED NURSING FACILITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA WILL HAVE CLOSED THEIR DOORS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS

THE ASSOCIATION SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA’S MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT RATES ARE BELOW THOSE OF ALL NEIGHBORING STATES, AND THAT THE STATEWIDE COSTS OF UNREIMBURSED CARE TOTALED $62.5 MILLION DOLLARS.

