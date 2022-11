BOLDUC WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR-ELECT JIM PILLEN SAYS HE WILL BE RETAINING COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL.

PILLEN SAYS COLONEL BOLDUC EMBODIES THE TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ESTABLISHED FOR ITS MEMBERS SINCE ITS FOUNDING 85 YEARS AGO.

BOLDUC IS THE 18TH SUPERINTENDENT OF THE STATE PATROL.

HE WAS SWORN-IN ON OCTOBER 16TH OF 2017.

COLONEL BOLDUC HAS BEEN A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER SINCE 1986, INCLUDING SERVICE IN THREE DIFFERENT STATES. PRIOR TO LEADING THE STATE PATROL,

HE IS ALSO A GRADUATE OF THE FBI NATIONAL ACADEMY.