YANKTON MURDER SUSPECT MAY FACE DEATH PENALTY

THE MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN EARLIER THIS MONTH MADE A COURT APPEARANCE TODAY (MONDAY) AND ENTERED A PLEA.

TREVOR WAYNE HARRISON PLED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES OF FIRST- AND SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND OTHER FELONY COUNTS IN CONNECTION TO THE NOVEMBER SIXTH DEATH OF 26 YEAR OLD JADE REMBOLD.

THE STATE WILL DECIDE BY EARLY JANUARY ON PURSUING THE DEATH PENALTY AGAINST HARRISON..

HARRISON WAS ON PROBATION STEMMING FROM A PREVIOUS CONVICTION EARLIER THIS YEAR.

HIS NEXT COURT APPEARANCE WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 24TH.