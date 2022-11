NO SURPRISE, THANKSGIVING DINNER COSTS ARE UP THIS YEAR

THE COST OF THE ITEMS USED TO PREPARE A TYPICAL THANKSGIVING DINNER FOR TEN PEOPLE IS UP AGAIN THIS YEAR.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO THE ANNUAL SURVEY BY THE AMERICAN FARM BUREAU.

A-F-B ECONOMIST, ROGER CRYAN SAYS THEY PICK 12 ITEMS FOR THE SURVEY.

CRYAN SAYS THE INCREASED COST WILL BE A BURDEN FOR MANY, BUT FARMERS HAVE DONE A GOOD JOB OF PROVIDING.

CRYAN SAYS GENERAL PRICE INFLATION IS PART OF THE REASON FOR THE INCREASE.

HE SAYS INCREASED PRODUCTION COSTS, SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES, AND OTHER FACTORS ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THE INCREASE.

THE COST OF THE 16-POUND TURKEY WAS UP 21 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR TO AROUND 29 DOLLARS.

CRYAN SAYS THAT’S AN AVERAGE, AND YOU MAY BE ABLE TO FIND SOME CHEAPER BIRDS AS WE GET CLOSER TO THE HOLIDAY.

CRYAN SAYS THE AMOUNT FARMERS MAKE HAS NOT INCREASED DESPITE THE RETAIL PRICE INCREASE FOR THE PRODUCTS.

AMONG SOME OF THE OTHER ITEMS IN THE SURVEY: THE 14-OUNCE BAG OF CUBE STUFFING MIX IS UP 69 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR, AND FROZEN PIE CRUSTS AND WHIPPING CREAM ARE UP 26 PERCENT.

A POUND OF FROZEN PEAS IS UP 23 PERCENT, DINNER ROLLS ARE UP 22 PERCENT. THE CAN OF PUMPKIN PIE MIX IS UP 18 PERCENT, AND THE GALLON OF WHOLE MILK IS UP 16 PERCENT.

THE 12-OUNCE BAG OF FRESH CRANBERRIES WENT AGAINST THE TREND — AS IT WAS DOWN ABOUT 14 PERCENT.