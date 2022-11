HALBUR DROPS CHALLENGE FOR RECOUNT OF AUDITOR’S RACE

REPUBLICAN TODD HALBUR HAS ABANDONED HIS CALL FOR A STATEWIDE RECOUNT OF HIS RACE AGAINST IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND AND CONCEDED FRIDAY.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

A SPOKESMAN FOR THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY SAYS HARD-WORKING CANDIDATES WIN ELECTIONS BY ATTENDING EVENTS, TALKING TO VOTERS AND RAISING MONEY — AND THE IOWA G-O-P LOOKS FORWARD TO DEFEATING SAND IN HIS NEXT ELECTION.

IN OCTOBER, A JURY AWARDED HALBUR A MILLION DOLLAR SETTLEMENT IN HIS LAWSUIT AGAINST THE STATE OF IOWA.

HE WAS FIRED AS COMPTROLLER OF THE IOWA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES DIVISION IN 2018. HALBUR ARGUES HE WAS FIRED FOR DETERMINING THE STATE WAS OVERCHARGING RESTAURANTS, BARS AND RETAILERS WHO HAVE TO BUY LIQUOR AND ALCOHOL FROM THE STATE’S WHOLESALING AGENCY.

ATTORNEYS FOR THE STATE OF IOWA ARE EXPLORING AN APPEAL OF THE JURY’S VERDICT.

