DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE IS TONIGHT IN SIOUX CITY

THE STREETS OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WILL BE SHINING BRIGHT THIS (MONDAY) EVENING FOR THE ANNUAL HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE.

RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS IT BEGINS AT 6:15 P.M.

PARADE2 OC……THEIR SUPPORT. :10

THERE’S SOME OTHER ACTIVITIES TO GET YOU WARMED UP FOR THE PARADE:

PARADE3 OC…………DECEMBER 1ST. :20

SANTA CLAUS IS ALWAYS FEATURED AT THE END OF THE PARADE, AND CHILDREN WILL HAVE A CHANCE TO VISIT WITH HIM AFTERWARDS:

PARADE4 OC……………….TALK TO SANTA. :15

AND JEFF CARLSON OF REMAX PREFERRED WILL HAVE STOCKING CAPS TO KEEP YOUR HEAD WARM AT THE CITY CENTER WHICH IS THE OLD RIVIERA THEATER:

PARADE5 OC……ENJOY THE EVENING. :18

THE DOWNTOWN PARADE STARTS AT 4TH AND IOWA STREETS AND TRAVELS DOWN HISTORIC 4TH STREET TO NEBRASKA STREET, WHERE THE HOLIDAY TREE WILL BE LIGHTED IN FRONT OF THE PUBLIC MUSEUM.