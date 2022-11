CHRISTMAS ACRES LIGHTS UP THE SKY NEAR LE MARS

ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS DISPLAYS IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA IS OPEN FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON.

CHRISTMAS ACRES, JUST WEST OF LE MARS, IS LIGHTING UP THE AREA FOR THE 26TH YEAR.

ROB SCHEITLER AND HIS FAMILY STARTED THE PROJECT WHEN HE WAS JUST TEN YEARS OLD AND IT HAS KEPT GROWING:

LIGHTS1 OC…GLOW MOLDS . :16

HE EVEN RECEIVES DONATIONS OF LIGHTS AND DECORATIONS FROM AROUND THE AREA, AND THE ATTENDANCE EACH SEASON KEEPS INCREASING:

LIGHTS2 OC…………..BIG FAMILIES. :22

THERE’S NO ADMISSION FEE TO VISIT CHRISTMAS ACRES, BUT STARTING IN 2012, THE SCHEITLERS DECIDED TO TAKE DONATIONS FOR A LOCAL CHARITY:

LIGHTS3 OC…….OR MORE. :20

CHRISTMAS ACRES IS LOCATED SEVEN MILES WEST OF LE MARS ON HIGHWAY 3.

IT’S OPEN 5 UNTIL 10 P.M. NIGHTLY THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST UNLESS THERE IS SEVERE WEATHER.