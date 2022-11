UNG HOPES FOR FULL COUNTY BOARD FOR BUDGET PROCESS

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR MATTHEW UNG SAYS HE IS FINE WITH AN APPOINTMENT PROCESS TO PICK SOMEONE TO SERVE THE LAST TWO YEARS OF ROCKY DEWITT’S TERM ON THE COUNTY BOARD:

DEWITT WILL BE SWORN IN TO THE IOWA SENATE IN EARLY JANUARY AND WILL RESIGN FROM HIS COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S POST BEFORE THAT TIME.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR, COUNTY ATTORNEY AND TREASURER WILL NOMINATE AN APOINTEE FOR DEWITT’S POST AND GILL HAS ALREADY NOMINATED DAVE DREW, THE FORMER WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF.

UNG SAYS HE WON’T WEIGH IN ON THE CANDIDATE NOMINATION AND WILL LEAVE THAT TO THE THREE PERSON COMMITTEE.

HE DOES SAY THAT HE WOULD LIKE TO SEE A FULL BOARD OF SUPERVISORS TO DECIDE THE UPCOMING COUNTY BUDGET PROCESS:

COUNTY RESIDENTS WILL STILL HAVE THE OPTION TO CALL FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION THROUGH A PETITION.

AROUND 3000 SIGNATURES WOULD BE NEEDED FOR THAT.