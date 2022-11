MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS ASK FOR PROTECTION

TWO MORE LAUREL NEBRASKA RESIDENTS WHO ARE NEIGHBORS TO WHERE FOUR PEOPLE WERE MURDERED IN AUGUST HAVE FILED FOR PROTECTION AGAINST THE WIFE OF THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLINGS.

SHERRY AND ALAN PALLAS HAVE FILED AFFIDAVITS IN CEDAR COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AGAINST CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES OF LAUREL.

THE PALLAS’S CLAIM THAT CARRIE JONES THREATENED TO KILL THEM IN AUGUST AND HAS MADE OTHER THREATS AGAINST THEM.

EARLIER THIS WEEK, BRIAN WELCH, THE BOYFRIEND OF MICHELLE EBELING, WHO WAS ONE OF THE MURDER VICTIMS, RECEIVED A PROTECTION ORDER AGAINST CARRIE JONES, WHOM HE SAYS THREATENED TO KILL HIM IN SEPTEMBER AS HE MOVED HIS BELONGINGS FROM EBELING’S HOME.

THE PALLAS’S LIVE A BLOCK FROM JONES AND CLAIM SHE HAS THREATENED TO KILL THEM AND YELLED THREATS AT THEM AS THEY WERE LEAVING TO GO SHOPPING AND STANDING OUTSIDE THEIR HOME.

THEY SAY CARRIE JONES HAS ALSO THREATENED TO KILL EVERYONE IN THE TOWN.