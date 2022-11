A FEDERAL JURY HAS ORDERED FORMER CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING’S CAMPAIGN TO PAY 750 DOLLARS FOR USING A COPYRIGHTED IMAGE IN ONLINE FUNDRAISING.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

KING HAD USED THE “SUCCESS KID” MEME TO RAISE MONEY FOR HIS UNSUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGN FOR A 10TH TERM IN THE U.S. HOUSE.

HE LOST TO RANDY FEENSTRA IN THE 2020 REPUBLICAN PRIMARY.