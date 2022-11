IOWA JOB OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE OVERALL

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCHED UP SLIGHTLY IN OCTOBER TO TWO-POINT-NINE PERCENT.

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SPOKESPERSON, JESSE DOUGHERTY SAYS THERE ARE POSITIVE SIGNS DESPITE THE INCREASE.

HE SAYS THE LABOR PARTICIPATION RATE IS ONE OF THE STRENGTHS OF IOWA’S ECONOMY.

HE SAYS THE GROWTH IN JOBS HIT A KEY MARK.

DOUGHERTY SAYS INFLATION AND OTHER FACTORS STILL CREATE SOME HEADWINDS FOR EMPLOYERS — BUT HE SAYS THE ECONOMY CONTINUES TO BE POSITIVE FOR WORKERS LOOKING FOR A JOB, OR LOOKING TO MOVE UP.