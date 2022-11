HEARING SET ON CHARGES AGAINST ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT

SOME OF THE CHARGES AGAINST AN ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE ARMED ROBBERIES IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY A JUDGE.

29-YEAR-OLD KEVON SPRATT IS STILL CHARGED WITH 3 COUNTS OF 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, TWO COUNTS OF GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, TRAFFICKING IN STOLEN WEAPONS USED IN A CRIME AND FELONY ASSAULT.

THE JUDGE DID NOT APPROVE A 3RD DEGREE KIDNAPPING CHARGE IN THE NOVEMBER 14TH ROBBERY OF THE PIONEER BANK OF SALIX BECAUSE AN ESSENTIAL ELEMENT IS MISSING AND RULED AGAINST TWO ADDITIONAL COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON.

SPRATT IS ALSO CHARGED IN THE OCTOBER 24TH ARMED ROBBERY AT THE CHECK INTO CASH IN SIOUX CITY AND THE BLUFFS STOP GAS STATION IN SGT. BLUFF ON OCTOBER 22ND.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $300,000 BOND.

A PRELIMINARY HEARING IS SET FOR NOVEMBER 28TH.