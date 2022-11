SOJOURN EXHIBIT ON DISPLAY AT SIOUX CITY ART CENTER

THE WORKS OF A DES MOINES ARTIST ARE FEATURED AT A NEW EXHIBITION AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER, ENTITLED…..LARASSA KABEL : SOJOURN.

ART CENTER CURATOR CHRISTOPHER ATKINS SAYS LARASSA IS AN INTERDISCIPLINARY ARTIST:

KABEL1 OC……..SCULPTURE. :15

ATKINS SAYS BOTH NEW AND OLDER WORKS BY THE ARTIST ARE FEATURED IN THE EXHIBIT:

KABEL2 OC…………..ON VIEW HERE. :24

A PUBLIC RECEPTION WITH HER IS/WAS HELD THURSDAY FROM 5-7:00PM IN THE 3RD FLOOR GALLERY.

SOJOURN WILL BE ON VIEW THROUGH FEBRUARY 12TH.