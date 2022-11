REYNOLDS TO HEAD GOP GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS BEEN ELECTED CHAIR OF THE REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION.

REYNOLDS SAYS REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS AND CANDIDATES MUST SHOW VOTERS AN ALTERNATIVE TO THE CHAOS AND DYSFUNCTION IN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

NATL1 OC…….THAT WE SERVE.” :06

TWENTY-EIGHT STATES CURRENTLY HAVE A REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR, BUT DEMOCRATS DEFEATED G-O-P CANDIDATES IN THREE OF THOSE STATES LAST WEEK.

THERE ARE THREE GOVERNORS RACES IN 2023 AND REYNOLDS, AS THE REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION CHAIR, WILL NOW BE LEADING FUNDRAISING AND OTHER EFFORTS TO SUPPORT G-O-P CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR IN KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI.

NATL2 OC……..OF OUR STATES.” :10

REYNOLDS MADE HER REMARKS AT THE REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION MEETING IN FLORIDA.