GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS BACKING OFF ON HER SUPPORT OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S BID FOR RE-ELECTION.

NOEM TOLD THE NEW YORK TIMES WEDNESDAY THAT SHE DOESN’T THINK TRUMP OFFERS THE “BEST CHANCE” FOR REPUBLICANS IN 2024.

NOEM TOLD THE TIMES IT IS IMPORTANT TO “TALK TO EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN.”

THE GOVERNOR WAS IN FLORIDA FOR THE REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR’S ASSOCIATION MEETING WHEN SHE MADE THE COMMENTS.

THAT’S WHERE ANOTHER POSSIBLE GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, RON DE SANTIS, IS SERVING AS GOVERNOR.