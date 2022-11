U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA HAS BEEN ELECTED CHAIR OF THE SENATE REPUBLICAN POLICY COMMITTEE.

SHE’S BEEN VICE CHAIR FOR THE PAST FOUR YEARS.

THE COMMITTEE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR SHARING THE PARTY’S POSITIONS ON LEGISLATION, FLOOR DEBATE, AND VOTES.

