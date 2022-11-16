Hawkeyes Top Seton Hall

The University of Iowa men’s basketball team earned its first road win on Wednesday night, defeating Seton Hall, 83-67, in its first contest away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season.

Iowa’s victory moves the Big Ten Conference to a, 4-1, start over the Big East in the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games between the two leagues.

Junior Kris Murray and fifth-year Filip Rebraca each posted double-doubles against the Pirates, as Murray matched a career-high 29 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Those figures match Murray’s exact output from last year’s victory over Indiana, a previous high watermark.