DAVE DREW NOMINATED FOR WOODBURY SUPERVISOR’S POST

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT WILL BE SWORN IN TO THE IOWA SENATE IN EARLY JANUARY AND WILL RESIGN FROM HIS COUNTY POST.

DEWITT STILL HAS TWO YEARS LEFT ON HIS SUPERVISORS TERM, SO A REPLACEMENT WILL BE NAMED OR ELECTED TO REPLACE HIM.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SERVES ON A THREE PERSON COMMITTEE INCLUDING THE COUNTY ATTORNEY AND TREASURER TO NOMINATE AN APOINTEE.

GILL, A DEMOCRAT, SAYS HE IS NOMINATING REPUBLICAN AND FORMER COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW TO FINISH DEWITT’S TERM:

RESIDENTS STILL HAVE THE OPTION TO CALL FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION THROUGH A PETITION:

GILL SAYS IT’S CRITICAL TO HAVE A FULL COUNTY BOARD BECAUSE OF THE IMPACT THE NEW JAIL WILL HAVE ON THIS YEAR’S BUDGET:

DEWITT HASN’T DECIDED ON WHEN HE WILL RESIGN HIS COUNTY POST YET, BUT GILL SAYS THERE IS A DEADLINE:

GILL SAYS IF THEY OFFICIALLY DECIDE TO APPOINT, THEY HAVE TO PUBLISH NOTICE AND GIVE THE PUBLIC 14 DAYS TO RESPOND.

IF A PETITION DRIVE RESULTS IN A SPECIAL ELECTION, GILL SAYS IT WILL COST UP TO $30,000 TO HOLD IT.

THE COMMITTEE GILL SERVES ON WON’T LIKELY MEET UNTIL JANUARY 9TH UNLESS DEWITT SUBMITS HIS LETTER OF RESIGNATION.

THAT’S AFTER JAMES LOOMIS IS SWORN IN TO SUCCEED CURRENT COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS.

