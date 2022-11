CITY FIREFIGHTERS PRESENT CHECKS TO LOCAL CHARITIES

SEVERAL SIOUXLAND NON-PROFITS RECEIVED AN EARLY HOLIDAY GIFT FROM THE SIOUX CITY PROFESSIONAL FIRE FIGHTER’S ASSOCIATION.

NEAL PAULSON, PRESIDENT OF LOCAL 7, PRESENTED CHECKS TOTALLING $5000 TO REPRESENTATIVES OF THE NON-PROFITS:

PAULSON1 OC…….WE GIVE OUT. :08

THE FIREFIGHTERS RAISE THE MONEY THROUGH ACTIVITIES AND FUNDRAISERS THEY TAKE PART IN:

PAULSON2 OC….OTHER LOCAL CHARITIES. :15

THE GOSPEL MISSION WAS REPRESENTED BY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR PAUL MAHAFFIE, WHO SAYS THE FUNDS PRSENTED TO THE MISSION WILL BE A BIG HELP THIS HOLIDAY SEASON:

PAULSON3 OC…………APPRECIATED DONATION. :22

THE OTHER ORGANIZATIONS THAT RECEIVED A DONATION INCLUDED THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND, NOAH’S HOPE AND THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND.